Ruling families deprive people of basic facilities: JI chief

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan emir Sirajul Haq said that the ruling families of South Punjab kept the locals deprived of basic facilities. Addressing the election convention in Multan on Thursday, the JI chief said the farmers in the region are leading miserable life while educated youth are escaping abroad, and women are forced to do manual labor to feed their children. Apart from agriculture, the livestock sector is also devastated, Siraj said, adding the leading political parties made false promises to the people of South Punjab. Commenting on the newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan party, Sirajul Haque said that putting old eggs in a new basket will not bring stability.

He said that the tyrannical landlords and corrupt industrialists imposed on the country are loyal to America. Bangladesh's growth rate is higher than Pakistan, Saudi Arabia is building a supercomputer, United Arab Emirates is sending missions into space, Qatar Airlines is the best air service in the world, earlier PIA was a name in the world, but today all projects are in losses of billions, remarked the JI chief. He urged the nation to reject selfish politicians and bring forward those people who bear the pain of the country. The rulers imposed on the country cannot establish peace and order, nor can they eliminate corruption, they are creating wealth for their generations, said Sirajul Haq. He warned the Sindh government of the consequences if the majority of JI in Karachi is turned into minority.