Collaboration made to address air pollution

PESHAWAR: Northwest General Hospital and Research Centre (NWGH) and the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly address air pollution in Peshawar. This collaboration aims to promote clean air and improve public health, said a press release.

The PCAA, constituted in March 2021 comprising academics, researchers, health and environment experts and media representatives, has been leading efforts to combat air pollution in Peshawar, which is ranked as one of the leading polluted cities in Pakistan and in the world. In his opening remarks, Dr Nowsher Yousaf, Senior Manager Occupational Health Safety & Environment formally, welcomed all the distinguished guests, speakers, faculty members and students.He elaborated the role of NWGH & RC and Department of Occupational Health Safety & Environment in environment protection by highlighting the achievements of the team in securing various national and international certifications in the field of Environment Management.Taimur Khan, Advisor of the SEED Program said: “SEED is proud to support the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance in its tireless efforts to combat air pollution”.

He hoped the partnership with NWGH will facilitate critical research and data collection, contributing to a deeper understanding of the health impacts of air pollution and enabling evidence-based decision-making.The collaboration between PCAA and NWGH aims to develop effective strategies to combat air pollution and its adverse health effects, benefiting the citizens of Peshawar, he added.Fatima Faraz Hoti, a young PCAA member and a climate change activist, highlighted the urgent need to address climate change’s impact on Pakistani youth.Dr Adil Zareef, convener for the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance, said: “This partnership between PCAA and NWGH marks an important step forward in our joint pursuit towards clean air quality in Peshawar.

“By combining our resources, knowledge, and expertise, we can drive evidence-based policies and interventions that will benefit the health and well-being of the citizens,” he added. Dr Bushra Khan shared her contribution in the field and that she was actively engaged in surface water research for numerous years, revealing that the state of water wasn’t satisfactory.