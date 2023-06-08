PBM projects’ digitalisation to enhance efficiency

Islamabad:Chief Executive Officer of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Baber Majid Bhatti Wednesday said that digitalisation of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) projects will enhance its productivity, efficiency and cost savings. He was speaking at the inauguration of the PBM digitalisation initiative after completion of the first phase. Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha was also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Baber said that in today’s digital age, the adoption of digital technologies has become essential for effective project management and the successful implementation of various projects and schemes. He appreciated the service delivery of PBM towards downtrodden segments of society and was determined on branding Pakistan on an international level through digital transformation.
Speaking on the occasion, MD PBM, Amir Fida Paracha said that the Directorate of IT of PBM, with the support of NITB, is determined to implement e-governance and digital infrastructure within the organization.
