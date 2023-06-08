Saggian Road cattle market not to be set up this year

LAHORE:To ensure smooth traffic flow on the main entry and exit artery of the City, Saggian Cattle Market will not be set up this year due to the ongoing Shahdara Chowk flyover construction project.

Deputy Commissioner official sources told APP, though this market area was much close to the heart of the provincial metropolis, but the decision will help to avoid traffic jams and nuisance for the citizens, adding the administration however will take strict action against illegal cattle markets. The sources further said that including one permanent cattle market which had been permanently set up at Shahpur Kanjran, 12 other temporary markets were likely to be established at Shanu Baba (near Raiwind Road), Pine Avenue Road, Sundar Road (opposite Nisar Haveli), Raiwind Road (near Manga Mandi), NFC Society (near Bahria Town), Saggian Road (to be set up this year at another locality), Lakho Dair (near Lahore Ring Road), Gajumatta (near Lahore Ring Road Office), LDA City (near Kahna Kacha Road), N Block of DHA Phase 9 and Sabzi Mandi (near Nishtar Colony). Chief Engineer of the Shahdara Chowk flyover construction project Israr Saeed Khan told APP that due to work momentum, Shahdara Chowk site had been closed to traffic. He said that Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to appoint additional traffic personnel for guidance of citizens and implementation of the devised traffic plan, effectively.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned that the operations of 118 public cattle markets in Punjab, such as parking fee and allied services, animal levy were auctioned for Rs5.56 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is Rs1.84 billion more than the ongoing financial year 2022-23.