Evolving global landscape to open new avenues of Pak-Russia cooperation: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed confidence that the evolving global landscape would further strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. He pointed out that the Pakistani business community has shown significant interest in expanding trade relations with Russia. Sanjrani expressed these views while addressing the members of the Russian Federation Council during the Plenary Session in Moscow, says the Senate Secretariat. The chairman Senate spoke on the historical ties and the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. Highlighting the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia, he recognized the strong bond shared by the peoples of both nations over an extended period.He emphasized the vital role of parliamentary cooperation and effective diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations and resolving regional and international issues. The chairman Senate emphasized the proactive role of the Pakistani parliament in finding innovative solutions to global challenges such as economic recession, pandemics, climate change, Islamophobia, extremism and transnational terrorism. He called for regular, open, and constructive dialogue between parliaments worldwide to foster a deeper understanding among nations.

Sanjrani underscored the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations and the mutual desire to expand cooperation in various fields, including trade, economy, security, defense, culture, education and people-to-people contacts. He highlighted the recent inauguration of a commercial shipping service between Pakistan and Russia, which signifies the potential for bilateral investment, economic growth, job creation and technological advancement. The chairman regarded Russia’s focus on Asia as an opportunity for further bilateral economic cooperation.