China tech aid key to improve agri research

LAHORE:Agricultural research and value chain can be improved through Pakistan-China cooperation, observed Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu while presiding over a review meeting organised in Civil Secretariat here Tuesday.
He said our agricultural machinery, seeds and value addition will be further improved with the visit of agricultural experts to China and technical assistance and it will help in achieving the goals.
Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Shabbir Ahmed Khan, DG Agriculture Extension Dr Anjum Ali, DG Pest Warning Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmed, Chief Planning and Evaluation Cell Rana Mehmood and Director Agricultural Information Punjab Rafiq Akhtar participated while VC Agriculture University Faisalabad Rana Iqrar Ahmed Khan, VC MNS Agriculture University, Multan Prof Asif Ali and other officers participated online.
