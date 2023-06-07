Post-AI jobs

In light of the imminent impact of Artificial Intelligence on the job market, it is evident that Pakistani schools and colleges need to remodel their curriculum. Pakistan’s education system has failed to adapt its approaches to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. The top-brass in our country needs to start addressing questions related to AI and the future of jobs in our country.

Skills such as creativity, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and adaptability, which are still purely human, will become highly valuable. Students need to be equipped with these skills and encouraged to pursue those degree programs that will lead to jobs. Furthermore, there should be courses related to AI in each degree program.

Huma Ansari

Mirpur