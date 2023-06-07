Check list

Monsoon rains play a significant role in our country’s climate and agricultural cycle. While they bring much-needed relief from the scorching heat, they also pose challenges such as flash floods, waterlogging and infrastructure damage. It is crucial that we take proactive measures to minimize the potential risks and ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. The government and disaster-management agencies must strengthen early warning systems and enhance emergency response capabilities. This includes timely dissemination of weather forecasts, ensuring proper drainage systems and conducting regular maintenance of roads, bridges and dams.

On an individual level, we can contribute by clearing drainage channels, checking and repairing roofs for leaks and securing loose objects that can become potential hazards during heavy winds. Moreover, we must also extend our support to vulnerable communities who are at higher risk during monsoon season. This can be done through volunteering, donating essential supplies or assisting local organizations engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Riffat Khan

Karachi