BoK opens two new branches

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) has inaugurated two state-of-the-art branches in DHA Islamabad and Top City in the federal capital.A press release said with these latest additions, the bank has expanded its presence in the federal capital, now boasting a total of 12 branches.This expansion aims to offer customers in the capital region enhanced accessibility to a wide range of convenient banking services, it added.Hafiz Mohsin, Director Accounts and Finance Bahria Town, Maj (r) Kazim Ali Khan, MD Al-Nazim 999 Builders & Developers, and Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD/CEO Bank of Khyber, inaugurated the DHA Islamabad branch.

Sher Muhammad - Group Head of Conventional Banking, Asim Bashir, Group Head Digital Banking, Natasha Adil, Regional Head Retail Banking along with other senior executives, Col (r) Riaz ul Haq Chaudhary, Project Director, Al-Nazim 999 Builders & Developers, and Hafiz Mohsin, Director Accounts Bahria Town Islamabad, also attended the inauguration.

Simultaneously, the Top City Islamabad Branch was inaugurated by Brig (r) Hamid, Chief Administrator of Top City Islamabad, Shafiq Afridi, CEO of Toyota Khyber Motors, and Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD/CEO of Bank of Khyber along with other senior executives of the bank.The communication said customers visiting these branches can avail themselves of a wide array of services, including personal banking, business banking, trade finance, agricultural finance, and digital banking solutions. It said the bank’s trained and professional staff would be available to assist customers in managing their finances effectively and efficiently.