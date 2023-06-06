Minister enlists steps to fight drug addiction

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Manzoor Khan Afridi has said the time has come to prevent the spread of drug use among the youth and treat the drug addicts to save the new generation from the menace. A handout said that he was talking to a delegation of notables led by former provincial minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai.

The delegation appreciated the steps being taken by the caretaker provincial government to stop the use of narcotics. Manzoor Afridi said that his department had launched a campaign against drugs with three major goals, including blocking the sources of supply and demand of all kinds of narcotics, the effective prevention of the use of drugs among the youth as well as treatment and rehabilitation of the addicts.

He said the youth taking drugs considered themselves healthy, but they needed treatment to get rid of the menace . The minister said that his department was working to achieve the three goals, adding that they needed cooperation of people from all schools of thought. He appealed to the parents and teachers not to ignore the youth using the drugs as they needed proper treatment and full attention to help them get rid of the menace.