Olympus sneaks away with Cholistan Cup

LAHORE: Olympus with a record time sneaked away with the Cholistan Cup here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday night. Zindabaad was the favourite for the cup race but it got injured at the gate with premature start and Olympus overtook and recorded a massive win. As there were no declared favourite in the opening race, Five Star turned out to be the winner and was followed by Adaj at second place while Agha Prince made its way to the third position.

However, in the second race, Rana Princess drew the first upset of the day with a clear gallop to the top as all the efforts of favourite Jal Thal went in vain and it had to be content with the second place while Kuwait Currency’s claim of third position also came as a surprise.

The third race saw the favourite Mitchell Prince live up to the expectations but Fame Again gave a place surprise by being second and Fazeel Prince from its expected place slipped to third positon. Musafa, which was the favourite, took the fourth race of the day. Mumraiz Prince settled for second place but Tiraz gave a third position surprise.

In the fifth race which was the Cholistan Cup, favourite Zindabaad withdrew due to injury, leaving the field open for the remaining challengers and Olympus took full advantage of the situation and not only won the race but also created a record of 46 second in covering 800 metres distance. God Gifted and Tatla Princess by taking second and third positions, respectively, surprised the pundits.In the final race of the day, the winner was Sultan Jahaniya and was followed by favourite Mafnood JR at second place and Gifts Of Gold at third position.