World Environment Day: Govt bans single-use plastic crockery, cutlery from Aug 1





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman introduced Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations 2023. “These regulations mark a significant step towards combating plastic pollution, as they aim to reduce adverse impacts on human health and the environment, facilitate the transition to a circular economy, enhance solid waste management systems, shift responsibility to polluters, and encourage sustainable practices,” stated the minister. The regulations include a timeline for the prohibition of various single-use plastic items.

Starting from August 1, 2023, single-use plastic crockery, such as plates, bowls, cups, and glasses and single-use plastic cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and chopsticks will no longer be permitted. Additionally, single-use plastic foodservice ware, such as lidded containers, boxes, cups, plates, and bowls used for serving or transporting food or beverages, and single-use plastic stirrers will also be banned from August 1, 2023. Within two years of the regulations’ commencement, single-use plastic drinking straws will also be banned. Single-use polythene bags will be banned upon the commencement of the regulations. Lastly, it is mandated that all plastic bottles must contain 50 percent recycled plastic starting from July 01, 2028.

During her keynote speech at an event on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, organized by the IUCN and the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Sherry Rehman appreciated the United Nations for raising awareness through the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign. Urging active engagement from everyone, the minister emphasized the need to hold businesses accountable for their unlawful practices and highlighted that regulations alone could not solve the problem.

“While regulations can be established and enforced, merely policing plastics out of our culture, shops, and homes is not enough. Their effectiveness diminishes if people persist in using and discarding them. Changing habits comes with a sacrifice, by the true success lies with countries and civilizations that embrace change, even if it entails some discomfort,” remarked Sherry.

“Despite longstanding efforts to promote recycling, the global recycling rate for plastic waste remains dismally low at 9 percent. This insufficient rate further burdens our already-polluted oceans and contributes to the alarming state of the Indus River, ranked as the second most polluted river worldwide,” said the minister.