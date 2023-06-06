Saifullah Nyazee still PTI senator despite ‘quitting’ politics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee, who had announced his decision to quit politics as well as his party, on May 26 condemning the May 9 unprecedented incidents, appears in no mood to actually do what he had said before a news conference. This correspondent has sent at least three short messages on Nyazee’s WhatsApp number, asking about his decision of parting ways with the PTI and leaving politics to focus on his own health and his family. However, he did not respond to those messages. He was asked was he still a member of the Senate and did he plan to quit as a lawmaker, following his decision to quit PTI.

Likewise, he was also called on his WhatsApp number to which he chose not to attend the call. He has neither resigned as member of the Senate nor has formally quitted the party, as his name can be seen on serial no 76 of the Senate of Pakistan’s website, detailing the current members of the House.

“...I am today announcing to quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and politics because I have to focus on my life, especially my family and my own health, as the last year has been very hectic and I need rest now,” he had told a news conference here at the National Press Club. Nyazee was elected senator from Punjab in March 2021 and, technically speaking, his tenure ends in March 2027. However, he was spotted during a news conference along with seven other party legislators, three days after he announced saying goodbye to the PTI and politics. They had also submitted a condemnation resolution in the Senate Secretariat.

Unlike him, another PTI Senator Abdul Qadir from Balochistan, who had made his way to the Upper House of the Parliament in March 2021 as an independent candidate, had later joined the PTI, also parted ways with the party, citing May 9 attacks on military installations as the reason. “I will from now on sit as an independent member in the House,” he had announced. In line with his decision soon afterwards, he had applied for allotment of seat in the Senate as an independent member, and now he occupies a place on the list of legislators as an independent senator.

Asad Umar had also resigned as secretary general of PTI and also relinquished all other party positions, saying under these circumstances, it was not possible for him to lead the party. But he continues to issue statements on politics and the national economy from the platform of the party and its Central Media Department regularly, issues them.