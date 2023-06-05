Morocco protesters demand govt action on cost of living

CASABLANCA, Morocco: Hundreds demonstrated on Sunday in Morocco´s economic capital Casablanca to protest against the surging cost of living in the North African country and urge action by the government, AFP correspondents said. Protesters from the Democratic Labour Confederation (CDT) rallied in Casablanca´s historic centre “to shout out our discontent with price hikes and with attacks on purchasing power”, protester Abdellah Lagbouri told AFP. Lagbouri came to the rally from Agadir, a city further south on the Atlantic coast. Other demonstrators also travelled from across the country to Casablanca for the protest. AFP correspondents saw scuffles between security forces and protesters, but said the rally ended without major incident. “It´s shameful, workers´ livelihoods are in danger,” demonstrators shouted. CDT official Tarik Alaoui El Housseini said the organisation had initially planned a march on Casablanca, but objections from local authorities made them opt for a rally instead.