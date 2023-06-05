Four soldiers martyred as Pak Army truck falls into river

MUZAFFARABAD/NULEEM VALLEY: Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Sunday when their truck fell into a river in Neelum Valley’s Changan area. According to the Neelum police, the driver of the cargo truck of the Pakistan Army, which was travelling from Batrasi to Mandkaro, lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a deep gorge. As soon as the information about the accident was received, armed forces and civil rescue teams reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. It was further reported that the bodies of the martyred soldiers were pulled from the river and shifted to a nearby hospital.