Rally expresses solidarity with Army

JARANWALA: A Pakistan Army Zindabad rally was held under the leadership of Colonel (retd) Amir Hafeez Khokhar. Thousands of people holding the Pakistani flag shouted slogans in favour of the Pakistan army and expressed their devotion to it. Starting from Ada Zafarwal, the rally reached Milad Chowk, where it was welcomed with the beating of drums and showering of flower petals. Addressing the rally, Amir Hafeez Khokhar said the Pakistani nation stands by the side of the Pakistan army and would protect Pakistan till the last drop of their blood. The people raised loud slogans in favour of the country and army and expressed their determination to not to be part of any internal or external conspiracy.