Cops’ screening camp held

LAHORE : Under the directions of IGP Dr Usman Anwar, a health screening and vaccination camp was organised at the Central Police Office in collaboration with the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care, in which the health screening, necessary tests and vaccination of employees working in all branches of the CPO are being done.

The IG paid a surprise visit to the health screening camp on Saturday and inquired about screening and vaccination from the doctors and paramedical staff present in the camp. The IG said that in all the ranges and districts of the province, health screening of the police employees has been done step by step, in continuation of which all the police employees of the CPO are also screened for various diseases including hepatitis B&C, blood pressure, diabetes. Dr Usman Anwar said that the purpose of health screening is to protect the police personnel from dangerous and contagious diseases.