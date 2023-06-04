Govt urged to construct Shangla school

BISHAM: The future of 792 students is in limbo as the contractor of Government Primary School Manaisar has left the construction work halfway before abandoning the contract.Local elders of the area, including Azam Khan, Shah Zaman, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Umar and others said that they would launch a protest sit-in outside the deputy commissioner against the incomplete construction of the school building.
They said that the school was now running at a private building, which was not sufficient for the 792 students.The elders said that their children were now not going to school since May 30 last because of lack of space in the school due to which their precious time was being wasted.
