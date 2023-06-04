‘MQM-L hitman involved in 36 murders’ arrested in Korangi raid

The paramilitary force of Sindh, along with the district police of Korangi, on Saturday announced the arrest of an alleged target killer associated with a prominent political party.

The individual, identified as Junaid Hameed, also known as Junaid Bulldog, was apprehended during a joint operation based on intelligence inputs in Korangi, according to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a cache of weapons from the possession of the accused. The preliminary investigation revealed that Hameed was not only a close associate of Muttahida Quami Movement-London (MQM-L) terrorist Raees alias Mamma but also the leader of a target killing team operating in the Korangi area. Authorities had linked him to more than 36 killings and several injuries. Junaid’s arrest marked a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to curb the wave of violence and maintain law and order in Karachi.

During the course of the interrogation, Hameed confessed to his involvement in the infamous attack on a police bus in Chakra Goth Korangi on August 11, 2011. Alongside his accomplices, the accused opened fire, resulting in the deaths of four policemen and injuring 26 others.

Following the incident, he had been in hiding in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi area since 2013. He was also wanted by police in several cases, including murder, attempted murder, arson, and terrorism.