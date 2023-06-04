Imran’s plunder of national treasury exposed: Hamza

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that evidence of Imran Khan’s embezzlement of the national treasury has been revealed to the nation. Talking to the media at the residence of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Saturday, Hamza said the whole nation saw how Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad and Hafiz Nauman were put in jail, and how the PMLN reacted peacefully to unjustified arrests.

“Similarly, the actions of PTI are also in front of the nation; violence flared up after the arrest of Imran Khan and national institutions were attacked.” He said Imran Khan used to shout about money laundering but the real money launderers were giving lands to them in exchange for the return of laundered money.Hamza expressed regret over the incidents of May 9 and said that Imran Khan and his party targeted sensitive installations and such acts cannot be done by a political party. He said when they burnt the Jinnah House, they also burnt the model of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. “What the neighbouring country could not do, they did that,” Hamza added.