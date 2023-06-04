Shehbaz attends Erdogan’s oath-taking ceremony

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates President Erdogan on his election as president for a third term, Saturday.—The News

ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday joined world leaders at the inauguration ceremony of President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Erdogan on his election as President for a third term. Both the leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also felicitated President Erdogan.

During the ceremony, traditional music and the national anthem of Turkiye were played. President Erdogan was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan.

In his remarks on the occasion, President Erdogan thanked the people of Turkiye for electing him for another term. He urged the people of Turkiye to forge unity and work towards a better future with collective effort. “Democracy in Turkiye is strong. We will strengthen it further,” he said, adding Turkiye wanted good relations with all countries and would play its role for peace and security in the world.

President Erdogan thanked leaders of the countries, including PM Shehbaz Sharif, for attending his inauguration ceremony. High-level officials from 78 countries attended Turkish President Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony at the Presidential Complex was attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organisations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Earlier, President Erdogan took oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and began his new term. He received his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Devlet Bahceli. After taking the oath, Erdogan visited Anitkabir. President Erdogan hosted guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palaca, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the ceremony. He is expected to announce his cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election last Sunday with 52.18% of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to final results released by the country’s Supreme Election Council.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan and establish strategic collaboration in sectors of energy, agriculture, information technology (IT) and construction.

The chief executives of Turkish business groups called on the PM here, during his visit to Turkiye.

During the meetings, the PM outlined the government’s vision to facilitate foreign direct investment and encouraged joint ventures. Their exchanges spanned around expanding trade and investment ties to maximise mutual gains from available opportunities in Pakistan and to enhance cooperation in key sectors of the economy through the direct presence of Turkish enterprises and via joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

It may be recalled that after the signing of the historic Trade in Goods Agreement by the two countries in August last year, which became operational on May 1, new opportunities for trade of traditional and non-traditional products have emerged between the two countries. Therefore, for the effective utilisation of these opportunities, the PM urged Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan, assuring them of complete facilitation and a conducive business environment.

The PM held separate meetings with leading Turkish companies that have already invested in Pakistan, including Anadolu Group, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association and Pak Yetirim. During the meeting, the PM encouraged them to benefit from an investment-friendly environment and to expand their operations. The Turkish companies briefed the PM on their existing and future plans for investment while thanking him for facilitating their operations in Pakistan.

A considerable number of Turkish enterprises are already operating in Pakistan in various sectors and have contributed to the economic development of the country.

Nevertheless, there are excellent opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in the areas of energy; especially hydro and solar, housing and construction, infrastructure, tourism, and transportation.During a meeting with Sinan Ak of Zorlu Group, the two sides discussed projects regarding wind power and solar energy.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on swearing in as President of Turkiye for the third time.

According to a news statement, the minister met the President of Turkiye and first lady Emine Erdogan during the inauguration ceremony in Ankara. The minister said the historic victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkiye presidential election was an expression of the continued confidence reposed by the Turkish people in him. Under his leadership, Turkiye would further prosper, she added. Marriyum said Pakistan and Turkiye were brotherly countries, and their relations would get a boost in the coming days.