Dengue prevention and awareness drive launched in KP

PESHAWAR: The Relief Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a proactive step in combating the spread of dengue fever by initiating a comprehensive prevention and awareness campaign training students and other important segments of the society. The campaign aims at educating students about fighting against dengue fever and equipping them with the necessary tools to prevent its spread, said an official communique.

Recognizing the significance of educational institutions, the Relief Department has conducted dengue awareness sessions in 439 schools, 194 colleges, and nine madrassas across the province. By actively engaging students and teachers in informative activities, the campaign aims to equip them with the necessary tools to prevent the spread of dengue and protect their communities. These events have served as valuable platforms for students and teachers to learn about dengue prevention measures, identify breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and understand the importance of early detection.During the past two weeks, the Department has successfully distributed a substantial quantity of informative materials throughout the province. About 102,459 pamphlets, 32,600 banners and 6,775 brochures have been disseminated to raise awareness about dengue prevention and its potential consequences.

These efforts are part of a broader campaign designed to reach as many people as possible and foster a culture of proactive disease prevention. The campaign also includes radio messages, billboards, hoardings, streamers, newspaper inserts, and social media campaigns to raise awareness among the masses about precautions. In collaboration with the respective District Administrations, the Relief Department has organized successful awareness walks. Preventive measures such as eliminating stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing can go a long way in reducing the transmission of the disease.