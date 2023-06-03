US deputy chief of mission visits PCBDDA

LAHORE:US Deputy Chief of Mission for Pakistan Andrew Schofer Friday visited Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) to learn about the projects and development plans initiated by the authority. PCBDDA CEO Imran Amin, COO Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Commercial, Muhammad Omer, Director Business Development, Ali Waqar Shah, Director Architecture Sameer Aftab and other officers received the US envoy.

A delegation from the US Consulate General Lahore, including US Consul General William K. Makaneole, Political and Economic Chief Kathleen Gibilisco and Cultural Affairs Officer Paul Garr also accompanied the envoy. The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the projects of PCBDDA Punjab. During the visit, Andrew Schofer appreciated the efforts made by the authority in fostering infrastructural development and economic growth in the province. He acknowledged the pivotal role of PCBDDA in creating a conducive environment for local and foreign businesses to thrive.

The PCBDDA CEO highlighted the achievements of the authority in transforming the province into a vibrant hub for commercial activities and emphasised the importance of international collaborations to accelerate this economic growth.He said: "We are honoured to have Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer acknowledge our endeavours. Our vision is to create an enabling environment for businesses by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class facilities, and comprehensive support services. We look forward to strengthening our ties with international partners, including the United States, to foster sustainable economic development in Punjab." He said, 'We are committed to promoting investment opportunities and fostering stronger ties between the US and Pakistan.'