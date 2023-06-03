Not in stock

Wahi Pandhi is a town of more than 100,000 in District Dadu, Sindh. Despite being a growing urban area, there is an acute lack of several essential services in the town. For instance, few hospitals in Wahi Pandhi carry anti-venom for snake bites or anti-rabies medication.
Many people, particularly children, are losing their lives because of this deficiency. I request the provincial government to ensure that the hospitals of the town are provided with the funds to acquire all essential medications.
Mohsin Rustamani
Wahi Pandhi
