IHC reserves order on plea for A class to Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking provision of medical facilities and A-class in jail to the PTI leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding the matter. At the outset of the hearing, Adiala Jail officials informed the court that Afridi had been kept in a separate cell. To this, the court observed that the officials themselves were narrating the actual situation. The state counsel said a high-profile personality could not be kept in barracks. The officials, however, said they had written to the deputy commissioner for changing Afridi’s class, adding the number of prisoners in the jail was exceeding the capacity. Afridi’s lawyer said he was not allowed to meet his client in the jail despite court orders. The court reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments.