LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar Friday became the latest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader to quit politics in the aftermath of the May 9 riots, Geo News reported.
“First of all, I condemn the May 9 incidents. The military installations which were targeted were properties of the state of Pakistan and I believe we should avoid such incidents,” Buzdar told journalists during a press conference in Lahore. Buzdar, whose term as Punjab’s chief minister was cut short in March 2022, said he had always stood with the armed forces of Pakistan and would continue to do so. “I have always committed to politics of nobility but due to the current circumstances, I have decided to quit politics,” the former chief minister, once considered to be close to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, said. The former chief minister called on all stakeholders to reach a consensus and asked the authorities to release all those who were innocent from jail.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada took exception to Western media reports of alleged...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Friday summoned secretary interior and DG Rangers in their personal capacity on...
WASHINGTON: CIA Director William Burns made a secret trip to China last month hoping to shore up lines of...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking provision of medical...
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged on Friday that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end...
ISLAMABAD: The ruling alliance would discuss decisions pertaining to the developments taking place in the country,...