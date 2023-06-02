Naqvi orders timely completion of uplift projects

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress of Lahore’s major development projects and established timelines for their timely completion.Addressing the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that development projects must adhere to the prescribed timelines. He instructed the officials to expedite the initiation of new projects, ensuring prompt decision-making regarding designs and other necessary matters.Any delays or negligence in public welfare development projects will not be tolerated, he warned. To minimise inconvenience to citizens during the construction phase, the meeting stressed the need for the best alternative traffic plans and suggested that alternative routes should be suggested for best managing traffic load.

The progress of the elevated expressway, Nawaz Sharif interchange underpass and cavalry signal-free road was reviewed while reports about Arfa Karim Tower, Ferozepur Road to Pine Avenue, Sattukatla drain, Main Boulevard to Walton, and CBD project were presented. The caretaker chief minister directed the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) to expedite the plantation and landscaping project at the airport. He also ordered the improvement of the green belt on Mall Road. Landscaping along the Allama Iqbal Airport’s runway and plantation at intersections and roads will also be done in the provincial metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, P&D chairman, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore, LDA DG, PHA DG and representatives of NESPAK & FWO. Caretaker chief minister chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress of primary angiography in hospitals.

During the briefing, it was revealed that a total of 5,534 primary angiographies were performed in government hospitals of various districts in the past five months. Around 3,113 primary angiographies were performed in the morning shift of nine government hospitals and 1,866 in the night shift, ensuring a 67% increase in these hospitals on the instructions of caretaker chief minister.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal to set the target of angiography/angioplasty in every government hospital to facilitate patients. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the government was striving to provide the best medical facilities for patients in the public sector hospitals related to heart emergencies.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, President of the Pakistan Society of International Cardiology Dr Zaheer Akram, health secretary, Dr Farqad Alamgir, DG Rescue 1122, and others.

Condoles loss of lives

Caretaker chief minister has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the house explosion incident in Kot Addu.The CM sought a report from the IG police to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident, emphasising the importance of conducting a thorough investigation to establish the facts. He has also directed the commissioner and RPO Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.

Condemns terrorist attack on check post

Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces checkpoint near the Pakistan-Iran border. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers, Hasnain Ishtiaq and Inayatullah, who fearlessly defended against the terrorists at the cost of their own lives. Their heroic sacrifice deserves the utmost respect and reverence.The indomitable spirit of these martyred heroes has elevated their status to the highest level. The nation will forever cherish and honour the everlasting sacrifices made by martyrs, he said. The CM extended his solidarity and heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.