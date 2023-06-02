Martyred soldier laid to rest in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The funeral prayer for Sepoy Saqibur Rahman was offered at his native village in Mardan on Thursday.The 25-year-old soldier had embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while fighting gallantly against the terrorists when they attacked a polio vaccination team in the North Waziristan tribal district.

Earlier, a funeral was offered for the martyred soldier in Bannu before transporting his body to his native town.People from various walks of life, including serving and retired officers/ soldiers, civil government officials, relatives of the shaheed and others attended the funeral prayer.They praised him for his bravery and giving his life to defend the polio team. The Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours. Sepoy Saqibur Rahman offered the sacrifice and ensured the safety of all members of the polio team.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement that the armed forces stand resolute against nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, who are hell-bent to spoil hard-earned peace. “These sacrifices will not go in vain and strengthen our resolve to continue the fight against terrorism till its elimination”, it stated.