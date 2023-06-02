PHC says progress made in disposal of cases

PESHAWAR: As many as 100 percent cases were disposed of against the freshly instituted ones, said a statement of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday.The communication said a series of administrative actions were taken for the quick dispensation of justice after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali assumed the office.

The PHC chief justice devised an effective case management system by establishing special benches which contributed towards expeditious disposal of the cases. The statistics for the performance report of the PHC for the month of April 2023 has shown the outcome. A total of 1950 cases were instituted during the month out of which 1945 were decided and 42,132 were pending.The chief justice of the PHC chaired a number of meetings with the judges of the family courts and the district judiciary for gearing up efforts to come up to the expectations of the general public.

The press release said the PHC chief justice expressed satisfaction with the performance of the district judiciary as the available data shows that the disposal against institutions was found over and above the 100 per cent. It said the PHC chief justice and judges are fully committed to the expeditious disposal of the cases and the dispensation of justice in the best public interest.