Rain spell to continue, says Met office

LAHORE:Scattered moderate rain was observed in the City Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started early morning and continued in spans till night. In the city, rainfall was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk, Tajpura, Lahore Fort, Farrukhabad, Mughalpura, Walled City, Jail Road, Upper Mall, Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Nishtar Town, Chowk Nakhuda, Gulberg and Samanabad.

Following the rain, Wasa staff remained on its toes and MD Ghafran Ahmed was also present in the field supervising the post-rainwater clearance operations. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till today (Thursday). They predicted that wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls) was expected in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Lasbella, Barkhan, Murree, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Gujrat, Islamabad, Mangla, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar and Gupis. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 25.4°C and minimum was 20.2°C.