Excelling cops to get awards, says IGP

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday said that police officers and jawans who excelled in the line of duty would be generously awarded and encouraged at every forum.This, he said, while distributing cash and commendation certificates amongst the police officers and jawans from Peshawar, Haripur and Tank at a ceremony held at CPO Peshawar.The Peshawar police in a crackdown had successfully traced and arrested several carlifters, mobile stanchers, dacoities and recovered stolen items from their possession.

Haripur police showed their best efforts and exhibited exemplary bravery in a raid on proclaimed offenders involved in dozen murder, attempted murder and kidnapping cases. Similarly, the Tank police in two separate encounters against miscreants had exhibited extraordinary performance of valour and courage and eliminated the terrorist groups.

Akhtar Hayat Khan appreciated the professionalism and hard work of the police teams in these cases.He said that tracing and arresting the real accused and recovering the stolen items spoke volumes of the professional commitment and best policing of the KP police. “The credit equally goes to the other law security forces who are extending much needed help to KP police and due to their best coordination even the challenging cases are being worked out with quick succession,” he added.

The IGP informed that being a force commander it was a matter of great pleasure and professional satisfaction to award jawans for good work and urged upon the awardees to take every incident as a challenge and put their best for tracing the real accused and thus bring more success and laurels for the KP police.

The IGP awarded police officers and jawans with cash prizes and commendation certificates.They included SSP Operation, Peshawar police, Haroon-ur-Rasheed, SP Faqirabad Circle Dr. Muhammad Umar, SP Cantt Peshawar Waqas Rafiq, SP Faqirabad Syed Talal Ahmad Shah, SDPO Cantt Inspector Sajjad Hussain Khan, SHO East Cantt Inspector Naeem Haider, SHO Police Station Town Sub-Inspector Ibrahim Khan, PASI Salman Latif, Ababeel Squad constables Sadaqat Shah, Muhammad Umair, Imran and Tariq Ahmad, District Haripur police SHO Kot Najeebullah Inspector Arif Khan, SHO Srai Saleh Inspector Imtiaz Khan, ASI Tariq Saleem, Constables Zubair, Qadeer and Bilal; Constables Kaleemullah Jan, Jehanzeb, Eidur Rahman, Muhammad Zubair, Shaukatullah and Latif Khan of Tank police.