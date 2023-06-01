Nation wants to know about mastermind of May 9 mayhem: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that the nation wants to know about the mastermind of May 9 incidents.

Addressing a convention in Rawalpindi, Ashrafi said what the enemy could not do in the last 75 years, some elements in Pakistan did it during May 9 arson. He said the basic purpose of a preacher is to spread love not hatred, and the elements who are misleading the youth of the country can’t be sincere with the homeland and the nation. “Love for religion, homeland, and Pakistan’s security forces is our base,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said those who incited the youth and used them for their nefarious objectives through emotional sloganeering should be held responsible. “Our message is very clear that the young generation should stand side by side with their religion, motherland and the security forces in the same way as they stood on Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan,” said Ashrafi.

He said Pakistan Ulema Council and Pakistan Students Council will organize student and Ulemas-Mashaykh conventions all over the country to inform the young generation about the facts. “Our stance is very clear that innocent should not be punished and guilty should not go free,” he said.