Efforts stressed for child rights protection

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum, has said all must perform their roles in protecting rights of children and resolving the social issues caused by them.She urged the parents to pay special attention to the provision of their children’s basic rights.

The special assistant said this at the closing ceremony of a two days training workshop on “ Child Protection Information Management System (CP-IMS) “ organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child and Welfare Commission in Peshawar, said a handout.

She commended all the participants from CPWC, Child Protection Units, Zamung Kor, Police Department, and merged districts for their dedication and commitment to the cause of child protection in their respective roles.Salma Begum maintained that the integration of Child Protection Case Management and Referral System with the CP-IMS is a significant step towards efficient data management and effective responses to the needs of vulnerable children.

She said this collaborative effort between the government, UNICEF, the CPWC, and technical experts highlights the importance of collective action in addressing the complex challenges of child abuse, violence, exploitation, and neglect.