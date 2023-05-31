 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
LHC summons officials in e-registration case

By Our Correspondent
May 31, 2023

Rawalpindi: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf has issued notices to Chief Secretary Punjab, Land Record Authority, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, and Deputy Commissioner to answer how they have started E-Registration.