Governor, Australian envoy discuss investment

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here Tuesday. In the meeting, apart from issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations in various fields, including education, agriculture and trade was discussed. Punjab Governor informed the Australian diplomat about the steps taken for the development of the universities as Chancellor.

Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Australia. He said that Pakistan is keen to promote bilateral cooperation with Australia in education, livestock, agriculture, science and technology. He said there are vast opportunities for Australian companies to invest in infrastructure development, agriculture, renewable energy and mining sectors in Pakistan. He said that Pakistanis living in Australia are playing a positive role in its development. Women in Pakistan are working side by side with men in the country's economic development, he added.

Australian High Commissioner said a large number of Pakistani students are studying in Australia. He said there is a need to promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture and dairy sector. Australian diplomat said that his country supports a prosperous and stable Pakistan.