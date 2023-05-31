Funeral prayers of cop martyred in Defence View attack offered

The funeral prayer for a martyred police constable was offered at the Police Headquarters, Garden, on Tuesday. The 27-year-old policeman, Waris Khan, son of Nisar, was critically wounded while on duty when motorcycle-riding suspects targeted him near Iqra University in the Baloch Colony police limits on Monday. He was being taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho, the DIG South, the DIG East, the DIG Traffic, Rangers officers and other senior police officers and relatives of the martyred cop participated in the funeral prayer. On this occasion, a special police team saluted the martyr and laid wreaths.

Odho and other senior police officers expressed their sympathy and condolences to the relatives of the slain cop and paid homage to him, saying that hundreds of officers and men of the Karachi police had sacrificed their lives to protect the life and property of citizens, maintain law and order, and suppress terrorists and criminal elements.

“In this hour of sorrow, the police department is with you, including me,” the traffic DIG told the heirs of the martyred cop. “Shaheed is a valuable asset to the Sindh Police who always made the name of the Sindh Police proud by giving sacrifices.”

The traffic DIG said: “We will not let the martyr’s blood go in vain and the culprits who attacked the martyr will be arrested very soon.” The body of the slain policeman was showered with flowers and sent to his hometown in Hyderabad with full official honour. Police have registered a case against unknown persons, but the investigators are yet to arrest the suspects.

The case was registered on a complaint of the victim’s fellow police officer, ASI Mehmood Rasheed. The complainant stated that he, Ismail, Waris Khan and Zafar Ali were on duty, and when they reached a hotel in Defence View Phase I at around 7:10pm, three people were looting citizens. While seeing the police, he said, the robbers opened fired at the police, with two bullets hitting Waris Khan. The suspects escaped with the weapon of the slain cop.