Wednesday May 31, 2023
Peshawar

Sufi Festival to start from June 3

By APP
May 31, 2023

LAHORE: A two-day Sufi Festival will be organized by the Punjab Council of Arts on June 3-4 at the Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra). According to a spokesman for the Punjab Council of Arts, the festival has various components.