Sufi Festival to start from June 3

LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations here Tuesday. These...
LAHORE: All allegations leveled against the police and prison authorities regarding the humiliation of women and...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee , while expressing its strong annoyance over the National Accountability...
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund has asked Pakistan to eliminate the dual exchange rate system and...
WANA: The activists of various political parties are staging a sit-in at Azam Warsak area in Birmil tehsil in Lower...
PESHAWAR: After their failure to dissolve the Board of Governors of the 10 medical teaching institutions, the acting...