Gas loadshedding even in summer irks consumers

Rawalpindi:The residents of different localities of Rawalpindi are facing problems due to unscheduled gas loadshedding. Despite paying skyrocketing gas bills consumers have been facing unscheduled loadshedding even in the peak summer season.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started the practice to prepare public mentally to face low to zero gas pressure even in peak summer season as the residents of People’s Colony, Tench Bhatta, Jan Colony, Dhok Syedan, Chungi No22, Adiala Road, Defence Road, Munawar Colony, Dhoke Juma, Gulistan Colony and some of the other localities are facing low to zero gas pressure. Due to unscheduled gas loadshedding, a bad incident happened recently at People’s Colony Street Number 62 where six persons Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Faisal, Muskan, Malika, Marooj and Fouzia Bibi suffered burn injuries. According to Race Course Police Station, house filled with gas and fire erupted the house after a lighter was lit.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior Engineer Muhammad Kawish told ‘The News’ that there was no ventilation all around in the house, therefore, the tragedy struck. We provide full gas pressure three times to cook three-time meals. People face low gas pressure in tail-end areas, he claimed. We are continuously advising consumers to switch off burners and stoves to avoid bad incidents, he said. The residents, hotels, and ‘tandoors’ of affected localities in the state of helplessness are using LPG cylinders even in the month of May, thanks to the apathy of SNGPL.

The tall claims of SNGPL for improvement in gas supply have dashed to the ground as there is absolutely no respite for the public from low to zero gas pressure even in the peak summer season. The department was continuously giving policy statements to make up for its deficiencies.

The key post officers from SNGPL on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that some corrupt officers have laid down 350-meter illegal gas lines in different housing societies to provide maximum benefit to favo­urite people. The corrupt officers of SNGPL are providing full pressure gas to these areas therefore consumers of poor localities are facing unscheduled gas loadshedding, the key post officers disclosed.