11 PTI workers released

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Eleven PTI workers arrested after violent protests in the aftermath of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest have been granted bail by courts and released, while more than 60 are still on judicial remand in the district jail. According to sources, 11 cases had been registered against assembly members, officials and workers who participated in the protests. More than 80 workers and officials were also arrested. They were shifted to jails of different districts. They were released on orders of the Lahore High Court, Bahawalpur Bench.
