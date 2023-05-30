Cop martyred, three injured in firing incidents

A policeman was martyred while three more individuals, including another policeman, sustained injuries in separate firing incidents in the city on Monday. A policeman, identified as 27-year-old Waris, son of Nisar, was critically wounded when motorcycle-riding suspects targeted him near Iqra University in Baloch Colony. The injured officer was being taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) when he succumbed to his injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported that two suspects on a motorcycle fired shots at the policeman while he was seated at a tea hotel. The assailants quickly fled the scene. Police officials confirmed that the martyred officer sustained two bullet wounds, one to the head and another on the right side of his ribs. The fallen cop was serving in the Zaman Town Traffic Section.

In a separate incident, an individual was injured in a firing incident near Bara Market in New Karachi’s Sector 5 of Bilal Colony. The injured person, identified as 34-year-old Kashif Aziz, son of Abdul Aziz, was a policeman deployed on intelligence duty at Bilal Colony police station. He was dressed in plain clothes at the time of the incident.

According to police, Aziz and a team from a power supply company were on their way to a bank to deposit money when they encountered robbers. The suspects not only injured Aziz but also robbed the power supply company’s staff of Rs1.5 million. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter.

In another unfortunate incident, 24-year-old named Danish suffered injuries in robbers’ gunfire during a mugging attempt. He was immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.

Furthermore, a 40-year-old individual named Taslim, son of Allah Diaz, was injured while resisting a robbery in the Quaidabad area. He was promptly transported to the JPMC for treatment.