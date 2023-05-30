All crises to be overcome soon: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that the government is taking all possible measures to provide relief to the common man, adding all the crises will be overcome very soon. Chairman Political Affairs Central Jamiat Ahl Hadith Pakistan, Allama Mohtasham Elahi Zaheer, and Coordinator Political Affairs Muhammad Ali Yazdani called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman at Governor’s House here on Monday.

Education and the current situation in the country were discussed in the meeting. Talking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made the country’s security and defence impregnable on May 28 despite international pressure.

He said that the martyrs of security forces of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the country are our pride and their memorials are national assets. The governor said that during the PMLN era, the country was moving towards development and prosperity, while the inflation rate was low and the GDP was growing at a high rate.

He said that the PMLN built a network of educational institutions, hospitals and motorways in the country during its rule. The governor said that the young generation is the asset of the nation and teachers should apprise them of the religious teachings along with the scientific education and also focus on their character building. He said that educational institutes should produce such young people who are courageous and have high morals according to the thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

On this occasion, Allama Mohtasham Elahi Zaheer said that Jamiat Ahl Hadith Pakistan strongly condemned the anti-state activities of PTI. Political affairs coordinator Mohammad Ali Yazdani said that those who were involved in planning and desecrating the memorials of martyrs and attacks on army installations should be severely punished.