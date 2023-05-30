PU VC inaugurates swimming pools

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Monday inaugurated Punjab’s only diving swimming pool according to international standards at PU. He inaugurated boys swimming pool in New Campus and girls swimming pool in Old Campus.

On this occasion, Director Sports Dr Zaffar Iqbal, Additional Director Zubair Butt, Additional Director Tahira Saleem, Director Student Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, administrative officers and students were present. The boys swimming pool was opened after six years with the special efforts of PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood and Director Sports Dr Zaffar Iqbal.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the swimming pool was opened by ensuring all safety measures. He said that due to the closure of the swimming pool, teachers, employees and students were deprived of an important activity.

He appreciated the role of Dr Zaffar Iqbal for making swimming pools functional. He said that the common citizens would be able to use the boys' swimming pool from 2pm to 4pm. Dr Zaffar Iqbal said that university students can use the swimming pool from 4pm to 6pm and university teachers from 6pm to 7pm.

He said that five lifeguards would be present at the swimming pool at a time. He said that established in 1954, the Asian Games had also been organised in the New Campus swimming pool.