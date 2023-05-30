Motor vehicle laws may be amended

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to review the axle load management and motor vehicle inspection and certification system. During the meeting, it was decided to introduce amendments to the motor vehicle laws to ensure efficient axle load management. Additionally, revisions will be made to the regulations governing the goods transport agency. Notably, the Punjab Information Technology Board unveiled a registration portal specifically designed for axle load management.

Once registered on the portal, the weight of goods-laden vehicles departing from factories will be closely monitored by the Punjab Highway Police, Traffic Police, and the Regional Transport Authority. Each vehicle and its respective load will receive automated metered registration through the employment of electronic weighbridges. In the initial phase, a total of 38 weighbridges will be installed across the 15 major road networks within Punjab.

The chief secretary, IG police, Chairman P&D, secretaries of law, finance, transport, industries, housing, and information departments, Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer presided over a meeting held in Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the enforcement steps for Axle Load Management Regime (ALMR).

The meeting decided to launch an awareness campaign for the Axle Load Management System to be started from July 2023 and under this system, challan will be made for overloaded vehicles.

The minister said that ALMR was necessary to save the roads from deterioration and all institutions concerned and stakeholders will be made aware in this regard. He while highlighting the steps regarding Axle Load Management system said that a warning will be instituted to the violators in the first step and then their challan could be ensured. The minister further said that the registration of weighing stations across the province were being made with the cooperation of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and private weighing stations shall be integrated with the database of government to keep an eye on the road traffic situation in the province. He ordered to conduct a comprehensive study with regard to overloaded vehicles on the roads.

The meeting was briefed that the challan and its payment has been finalised with the help of PITB. Additional secretary industries and commerce, additional secretary transport, PITB chairman, DG industries and others attended the meeting.

Chairs meeting about health reforms

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which in principle decisions were made to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabzazar, Raiwind, Manawan, and Bedian to teaching hospitals and to relocate district headquarters hospital Mianwali to a new state-of-the-art building of mother and child hospital. All the departments of the district headquarters hospital in Mianwali will be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital building will undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward. The chief secretary, secretary primary & secondary health, secretary finance, and CEO Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab participated in the meeting, while commissioner Sargodha and deputy commissioner Mianwali attended the meeting through video link.