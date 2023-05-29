Education, health sectors top priority in upcoming budget: AJK PM

Muzaffarabad: A delegation of Central Bar Association (CBA) Muzaffarabad called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that a strong system of checks and balances was imperative to improve governance in the region. He said that being conscious citizens, “it was our collective responsibility to maintain a balance between rights and duties.” The PM told the visiting delegates that efforts were under way to bring significant improvement in the health, tourism, livestock and information technology sectors.
In the upcoming budget, significant improvements would be made in the fields of education, health, tourism, livestock and information technology, said the AJK premier. Referring to improvement in agriculture, services and industry, the PM said that improving the productive sector was one of his government’s priorities.
Citing the changing patterns of socio-political dynamics, the PM said that there was no place for elites in people’s hearts anymore, adding that it was high time people at the helm of affairs should understand the sentiments of masses.
