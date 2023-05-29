Political, religious leaders declare May 9 attackers as terrorists

LAHORE: Leaders of different political organisations and religious scholars Sunday declared May 9 as a black day for the nation, and termed all those who attacked the military, national and civilian installations, and memorials of martyrs, terrorists and national criminals.

They also demanded Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to ensure speedy trials of the ‘national criminals’ and punishment to them at the earliest.

A joint declaration issued at the ‘Pakistan stability and ulema-mashaykh convention’ in Gujranwala said the entire nation wanted the elements involved in May 9 events should be punished and the innocent should be freed. The speakers welcomed directives of the PM and the COAS for not punishing any innocent person.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, chaired the convention, which was addressed by leaders of political and religious organisations including Maulana Muhammad Ayub Safdar, Qari Muhammad Sharif Cheema, Maulana Nouman Hasher, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Allama Tahir Al-Hasan, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Mubasher Rahimi, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Sultan Mahmood Qadri, Maulana Qari Hifzur Rahman, Maulana Usman Butt, Mohsin, Sheikh Sohail Ahmed, Haji Malik Nawaz, Hakeem Ibrahim Usmani, Rana Shoaib and others.

The declaration strongly condemned that foreign elements like Zalmay Khalilzad and their accomplices were making baseless accusations against Pakistan and Pakistan’s armed forces.

Statements and letters of American senators and members of parliament and politicians of some other countries are condemnable in this regard, it added. Pakistan is a sovereign and independent country and no one can be given the right to interfere in its internal and foreign policy, the declaration added.

The joint declaration also said that the forces hostile to Pakistan were constantly plotting to create division between the Pakistan Army, the country’s security agencies and the nation, but the unity of people of Pakistan and the nation had foiled the conspiracies.

For security and stability of Pakistan, the people of Pakistan are standing with the security institutions and forces of Pakistan, added the statement.

In the joint declaration, tributes were also paid to scientists, military and political leaders and friendly countries for making Pakistan a strong nuclear force and for rendering great services to the country and the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.