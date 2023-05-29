School run by Pak HC in New Delhi closed

LAHORE: The school established for imparting education to the children of the staff of Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi has been closed down. The decision has put the educational career of the students at stake.
In this regard, a letter issued by Pakistan High Commission’s Charge d’Affaires Salman Sharif has been given to the school staff, stating, they are informed with a one-month notice as per Article 4 of the agreement that the school is being shut and the employees are terminated from their respective jobs from April 30, 2023.
One of the sacked employees told Daily Jang through a phone call that the school employees were not paid salaries for a year and they were now given a notice of termination from their services.
According to the statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission, it was forced to close the school due to low turnout at the school as the HC houses a limited staff since 2020. The Indian government has allowed the enrollment of only two children of Pakistan High Commission’s staff in a school other than a school run by Pakistan High Commission.
