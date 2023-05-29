Scientists praised for making country nuclear power

LAHORE: President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer paid tributes to the scientists and political leaders who worked hard to make Pakistan a nuclear power.

Presiding over a Youm-e-Takbeer conference here on Sunday, he said entire nation salutes those who made Pakistan a nuclear power and those who conducted nuclear tests resisting world pressure and temptations would always be remembered. He said nuclear Pakistan is the pride of entire Muslim Ummah and expressed confidence that Pakistani nation would never allow any ruler or official to damage or sell off the nuclear capabilities.

Other leaders Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Professor Fayaz Ahmad Salafi, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Madani, Dr Muhammad Umar, and Ehsan Elahi Zaheer also addressed the conference.

Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said giving respect to the martyrs of Pakistan is a national duty and obligation, but it is tragic that the original objectives of the establishment of Pakistan are not yet achieved. He said as Islamic-democratic thinkers IJI has always opposed the politics of vengeance and hatred, and strongly condemned the violence of May 9. He demanded the government release all innocent political workers.