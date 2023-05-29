Mukha Tournament gets underway in Katlang

PESHAWAR: The annual Provincial Yusufzai Amn Mukha (Archery) Tournament 2023 got underway in Badar Banda in Katlang Tehsil of Mardan district with a renewed pledge to make all-out efforts to revive the traditional game.

Late Misal Khan Kaka belonged to Shamozai village in the Ghundo town of Katlang Tehsil and was an old Mukha player and its supporter.Organised with the support of Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department, this year the tournament was named after a prominent mukha player, late Haji Misal Khan Kaka, for his contributions to the historic sports.

The opening ceremony was witnessed by esteemed guests, including City Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar, ex-MPA Gohar Ali Shah Bacha, district sports officer Afzal Khan, Gohar Ali Ustaz, Hakim Dad Khan, Sakhawat Khan, ANP Katlang Tehsil president Bin Yamin Khan and journalist Mushtaq Yusufzai.

They highlighted the significance of safeguarding the historic Pakhtun sport of Mukha.The organisers, players and the guests remembered late prominent journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai for his social services of the community and his devotion to Mukha and its promotion.

The organisers said it was the late Rahimullah Yusufzai who, despite his pressing commitments, would spare time to Mukha and its players.According to the organisers, Rahimullah Yusufzai had first given identity to Mukha in the province and then in the country. He would start philanthropy at home and would also extend financial support to the sport and then seek help from other people.

These influential voices emphasised the responsibility they all shared in ensuring the longevity and prosperity of the cherished sports. Provincial President of Yusufzai Amn Mukha Organisation Amjad Hussain Yousafzai took the opportunity to brief the participants on the historical significance of Mukha.

He said the game originated in the subcontinent in 1870 and gained popularity in Swabi, Buner, Torghar, and Haripur within a decade. The first exhibition match was played in 1870 at Kalpani in Mardan.

Amjad Hussain stressed that the primary objective of this tournament was to foster the development and preservation of popular Pakhtun games while ensuring a peaceful environment.Journalist Mushtaq Yusufzai appreciated the remarkable display of dedication by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme, particularly its Chief Executive Officer Masood-Ul-Mulk, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department for their generous support, emphasising the critical role of financial support in organising and conducting such events.

This particular sport is alive mainly because of the dedication of the mukha lovers, particularly the players. The players of this game are mostly poor and jobless.With the passage of time, the game is becoming expensive as prices of two important sports items used in the game - long arrow (ghashey) and a longbow (leenda) have gone up beyond their means.

Previously, it would cost Rs20,000-30,000 but it now costs from Rs60,000 to Rs70,000.The organisers also appreciated financial assistance of the provincial Sports Department, and the interest of Additional Secretary Hameedullah Khan for the significant contribution. City Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar reiterated his dedication to the growth and promotion of the Mukha game.

His previous endeavours, including the construction of a state-of-the-art playground in Shamozai Darra 10 years ago at a cost of Rs200 million, exemplify his steadfast commitment to fostering sporting opportunities within the community.Besides SRSP and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department, the City Council Mardan, and Abdul Khan University Mardan also contributed to the late Misal Khan Kaka Provincial Yusufzai Peace Mukha Tournament 2023.

These organisations have come together with a shared vision of reviving traditional sports and nurturing local talent. The tournament has attracted 21 teams from different places including Mardan, Swabi, Buner, Haripur, and participants from Punjab’s Attock and Rawalpindi.

This diverse representation underscores the universal appeal and cultural significance of Mukha as a cherished Pashtun sport.The Misal Khan Kaka Late Provincial Yusufzai Peace Mukha (Archery) Tournament 2023 promises to be a thrilling celebration of Pashtun heritage and sporting excellence.

It provides an ideal platform for athletes to showcase their skills and forge connections, promoting camaraderie among participants and spectators alike.The tournament will continue for 20 days with matches held under the aegis of peaceful competition and a spirit of sportsmanship.This esteemed event stands as a testament to the collective determination to preserve and promote traditional games and cultural diversity.