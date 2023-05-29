Man accused of raping girl arrested

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested an accused who had allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in Phandu a few months back. The girl got pregnant after the rape and on Saturday died at a local hospital due to complications after delivering a stillborn baby. There was anger in the area as well as on social media and people demanded exemplary punishment to the culprit involved in the crime

Police said a girl, around 13 years of age, who was pregnant was brought to hospital where she died after giving birth to a stillborn baby. There were reports that she was sexually abused by some locals for the last many months.

Superintendent of Police Muhammad Umar told reporters that they lodged a case and identified the culprit. He said the accused Atiqur Rehman of Choona Bhatti locality on Phandu Road was arrested from the Jamil Chowk. The official said the accused confessed to have raped the young girl after taking her into his home when she was playing on the street.