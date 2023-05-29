Buyers yet to benefit from price cut

LAHORE:Declining trend in the prices of most of seasonal vegetables continues on second consecutive week, but the consumers are yet to get benefit from this trend because in the absence of governance sellers openly overcharge consumers for their items.

The deputy commissioner’s office just issues a price list on social media. Price control magistrates do not focus on implementing official rate lists, giving sellers an opportunity to fleece the buyers. The price of chicken has further reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs383-391 per kg, sold at Rs450-470 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs587 per kg, and sold Rs620-1000 per kg.

The price of potato sugar free A-grade was further increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs63-68 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-Grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs48-52 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs47-51 per kg, sold at Rs60-70per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, and C-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs50-55 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs29-32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs20-22 per kg, B&C sold at Rs35-40 per kg. The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs185-195 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs320-335 sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was unchanged at Rs720-740 per kg sold Rs1000 per kg.

Cucumber Farm unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, cucumber local gained Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100per kg.

Bitter gourd was further declined by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price Spinach farm reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 sold at Rs60 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was unchanged at 80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and Zucchini long further reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 60-64 per kg sold at Rs100 per kg, Zucchini local gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs105-130 kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. The price of lemon local was further declined by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs240-280 per kg. Lufa price was unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg,

Ladyfinger price was further declined by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was further reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs14-15 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg. Qulfa was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Green chili price A-grade fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum price was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was further gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg, cabbage further reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold Rs50-60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was unchanged fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, not sold. Beetroot was sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs25-30 per bundle. Pea price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs320-360 per kg.

Mangoes unripe was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg. The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs74-330 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs180-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of Banana Special reduced by Rs30 per dozen, fixed at Rs350-365 per dozen, sold at Rs450-480 per dozen, A-category by Rs30 per dozen, fixed at Rs230-240 per dozen, sold at Rs350 per dozen, and B-category by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs160-165 per dozen, sold at Rs250-280 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen. Dates Irani gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs455-475 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1200 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs425-435 per kg, sold at Rs800 per kg. Papaya was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Melon was fixed at Rs70-90 per kg, sold at Rs100-150 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs27-30 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg. Lokat was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at 90-140 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Peach was fixed at Rs120-175 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg.

Phalsa was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs180-190 per kg, sold at Rs240-280 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs105-200 per kg, sold at Rs150-400 per kg.

Plump was fixed at Rs210-400 per kg, sold at Rs350-500 per kg. Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs130-160 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, apricot white was fixed at Rs125-240 per kg, sold at 240-320 per kg.